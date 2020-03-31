The world’s biggest bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange, Binanace, is in talks to acquire popular crypto data site CoinMarketCap, according to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin And Crypto World Rocked By Massive $400 Million Binance Bid For CoinMarketCap—Report - March 31, 2020
- Crypto Today: Bitcoin creeps towards $6,500 as cryptocurrency market switches to recovery mode - March 31, 2020
- Bringing back peer-to-peer to Bitcoin, a joint announcement by HandCash and Money Button - March 31, 2020