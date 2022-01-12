If you made money from cryptocurrencies in foreign countries, you may also have to pay taxes there. How is the IRS handling cryptocurrency on 2021 taxes? As it has been doing since 2019, the IRS will …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin and cryptocurrency taxes in 2022: Everything you need to know - January 11, 2022
- Legendary Billionaire Investor Reveals Huge Bitcoin Bet As The Price Of Ethereum, BNB, Solana, Cardano And XRP Suddenly Soar - January 11, 2022
- Are Bitcoin Price And Equities Performance Correlated? - January 11, 2022