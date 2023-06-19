Prices of the largest cryptoassets dipped slightly on Monday, as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) signed off a temporary deal with exchange giant Binance on Saturday and markets …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s price down 0.51% on yesterday - June 19, 2023
- Bitcoin and ether dip following SEC and Binance.US’s temporary deal - June 19, 2023
- Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin nears $26,500; Ethereum below $1,750; Shiba Inu gains 3% - June 19, 2023