The combined notional open interest in bitcoin and ether options listed on Deribit has topped $20 billion.Escalating interest in options points
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin and Ether Options Activity Soars to Historic Highs of $20B Amid ETF Hype - October 27, 2023
- Bitcoin mining stocks are rallying, but some are poised for a fall if the cryptocurrency hits this key level - October 27, 2023
- Bitcoin price touches $35,000 for first time since May last year - October 26, 2023