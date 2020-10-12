Bitcoin advanced to fresh two-month highs on Monday while ether clocked three-week highs after Grayscale reported that its Ethereum Trust has become an SEC-reporting company.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin and Ether Rally After Grayscale’s ETH Trust Becomes SEC-Reporting - October 12, 2020
- Bitcoin wallet update trick has netted criminals more than $22 million - October 12, 2020
- Spate of Bitcoin Extortion Bomb Threats Hits Government, Schools in Japan - October 12, 2020