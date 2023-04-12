Bitcoin (BTC) had another shot of bullishness in the closing hours of yesterday’s US trading session, peaking at US$30,550 on the BTC/USDT pair …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin and Ethereum: Crypto bulls fight for 30k, ETH price hinges on Shanghai upgrade - April 12, 2023
- China’s ‘Credit Impulse’ Is Picking Up. Here’s Why It Matters to Bitcoin - April 12, 2023
- Bitcoin is one year away from a major technical event. History suggests the start of another bull run - April 12, 2023