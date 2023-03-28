Bitcoin (BTC) rounded Monday’s session off 3% lower at US$27,120, with more downside seen this morning, pushing the BTC/USDT pair close to a flat US$27,000. The pair dipped as low as US$26,500 in the intraday session on headwinds in the form of another …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin and Ethereum: Crypto markets face Binance headwinds - March 28, 2023
- Bitcoin hash rate spikes to 398 exahash, analysts say miners coming back online - March 28, 2023
- XRP Surges to Five-Month High as Some Point to Bitcoin Commodities Mention - March 28, 2023