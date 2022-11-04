Bitcoin bulls successfully held the support line, having pushed the price up another 1.2% above US$20,500. Holders are likely turning to the US$21,000 price point as the next target, which would …
- Bitcoin Is Rising but Don’t Hold Your Breath. The Jobs Report Could Change That. - November 4, 2022
- Bitcoin and Ethereum enjoy weekly gains, but Dogecoin (DOGE) the true top dog - November 4, 2022
- DIFX Analytics: Bitcoin is trading strong, Gold is consolidating - November 4, 2022
