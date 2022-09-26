Bitcoin and Ethereum in the bears’ hands, Ripple (XRP) loses steam

Ethereum lost another couple of percentage points over the weekend, dragging its market price below US$1,300. Bitcoin fared slightly better, though at US$18,750, remains below the key line of support.
