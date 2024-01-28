Bitcoin price prediction and Ethereum soar, with BTC rallying 10% and ETH attracting a $5 billion influx – signaling a potential buying spree …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Prediction as BTC Rallies 10% From Recent Bottom and ETH Sees $5 Billion Flood In – Time to Buy? - January 28, 2024
- Hedge Fund Veteran Anthony Scaramucci Says Bitcoin Will Skyrocket to $170,000 After the Halving – Here’s Why - January 28, 2024
- Bitcoin range consolidation sets the stage for SOL, AVAX RNDR and SUI - January 28, 2024