Bitcoin is trading just below the key US$20,000 barrier, having yet to reclaim lost ground from a 2% downshot on Friday evening. The same can be said of Ethereum, which spent the weekend attempting to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin and Ethereum trend below key support lines as week kicks off - September 5, 2022
- ‘If Pokémon cards can go up, I’m pretty sure Bitcoin will as well’: Finder founder Fred Schebesta - September 5, 2022
- Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin continues to trade below $20,000; Ether, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu gain - September 5, 2022