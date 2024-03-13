Bitcoin and gold have both been hitting new record highs. The cryptocurrency is surging following SEC approval of spot ETFs and a looming “halving” event. Central bank buying sprees seem to have …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin and gold are both on fire right now — but for very different reasons - March 13, 2024
- VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF Sees $200 Million Inflow After Waiving Fees - March 13, 2024
- Stock Market Today: Bitcoin Tops $73,000; Dow Futures Hover - March 13, 2024