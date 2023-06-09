David Marcus, whose payments-focused career has included stints at PayPal and Meta, is now leading Lightspark to propel Bitcoin adoption. For nearly 25 years, virtually as long as online payments have …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Bitcoin And Nothing Else’: Why Former PayPal, Meta Executive David Marcus Is Building On The Lightning Network - June 9, 2023
- Bitcoin Tumbles After $35 Million Trade Triggers Wave of Selling - June 9, 2023
- ‘Black Swan’ Author Nassim Nicholas Taleb Says Bitcoin ‘Isn’t Even Good’ For Money Laundering - June 9, 2023