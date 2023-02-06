The S&P 500 has already hit that point, as shown in the lower chart. A sustained break above the 200 day moving average, which many bulls are already anticipating, could signal the end of the crypto …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price over $20K creates FOMO with 620K new BTC wallets - February 6, 2023
- Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers Pushes Bill To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender - February 6, 2023
- Bitcoin and S&P 500 flirt with ‘golden cross’ - February 6, 2023