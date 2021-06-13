The digital asset is perceived to be anonymous as it has often been associated with illegal activity, but only bitcoin addresses are nameless.
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin anonymity is just a big myth – and using it to launder dirty money is stupid, a crypto ATM chief says - June 13, 2021
- Bitcoin may have to tumble below $30,000 before major buyers are lured back in, JPMorgan’s crypto expert says - June 13, 2021
- China’s bitcoin crackdown: Fourth-largest bitcoin-producing province joins the country’s moves against crypto mining - June 13, 2021