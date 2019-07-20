All top-20 coins by market cap are seeing significant gains, while Bitcoin approaches 11,000. After dipping below $9,500 earlier this week, Bitcoin approaches $11,000, while top 20 coins are …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Retakes $11,000 Following Turbulent Week in Crypto - July 20, 2019
- Bitcoin Approaches $11,000 With All Top 20 in Green - July 20, 2019
- ‘Bitcoin family’ start sponsored around the world tour - July 20, 2019