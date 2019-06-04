Bitcoin declined more than 10% today, falling to nearly $7,500 as the broader digital currency markets experienced a retracement. The price of bitcoin dropped to as little as $7,517.12 at roughly 3:15 …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Slams Bitcoin SV: ‘Obviously a Complete Scam’ - June 4, 2019
- Bitcoin Approaches $7,500 As Crypto Markets See Red - June 4, 2019
- ‘Badger Wallet’ for Bitcoin Cash Launches On iOS - June 4, 2019