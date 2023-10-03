Community is an important part of dealing with problems, as recent wildfires in Portugal demonstrate. Can Bitcoin be a foundation for restoring communities where they have fragmented? Community is crucial and that never has been clearer to me than it was …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin As A Foundation For Community Building - October 3, 2023
- Bitcoin Whales May Dump Their Holdings, Leading To Price Volatility: Report - October 3, 2023
- Daily on Energy: Finding — For a $1 rise in Bitcoin, a miner deals $3 to $6 of carbon emissions damages - October 3, 2023