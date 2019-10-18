A new meme has begun circulating among Bitcoiners. Much like the “be your own bank” and “digital gold” memes before it, it’s straight and to the point. Bitcoin is savings technology. Don’t believe me?
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Signet Could Give Bitcoin a More Stable, Predictable Testnet Option - October 18, 2019
- Bitcoin as a Savings Technology: Are Interest Accounts Worth the Trade-Offs? - October 18, 2019
- The 18 Millionth Bitcoin to Be Mined This Friday, Only 3 Million Left - October 18, 2019