Miller Opportunity Trust terms Bitcoin as the digital gold and believes the leading cryptocurrency has a huge upward potential as it is still some way behind the precious metal.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Migrant families wary as El Salvador becomes first to adopt bitcoin - September 6, 2021
- Bitcoin As The Digital Gold Has Significant Upward Potential: Miller Opportunity Trust - September 6, 2021
- El Salvador Braces for Impending Bitcoin Adoption - September 6, 2021