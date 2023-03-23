The predictions of new record highs mark a more optimistic outlook than in January when industry executives told CNBC they expected 2023 to be a year of caution.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin at $100,000? Insiders say the cryptocurrency could test new highs this year - March 23, 2023
- Cryptocurrencies fall as investors weigh the Fed’s latest rate decision, bitcoin slides toward $25,000 - March 23, 2023
- Bitcoin tanks after Fed chair Powell said interest rate cuts in 2023 are not likely - March 23, 2023