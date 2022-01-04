As companies from Meta Platforms Inc (formerly Facebook) to Apple Inc push deeper into the metaverse and consumers keep piling into non-fungible tokens, that will push crypto higher regardless of the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin at $100,000 or popped by Fed? Crypto predictions for 2022 - January 4, 2022
- Venture capital firm says it’s bullish on bitcoin and solana - January 4, 2022
- Bitcoin IRA: Benefits, Risks, Rollover Rules, and Reviews of the Best Bitcoin IRA Companies - January 4, 2022