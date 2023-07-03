Bitcoin ATM operator Bitcoin Depot today launched on the Nasdaq stock exchange, making it the first U.S. company of its kind to go public. The company—one of the largest Bitcoin ATM operators in the country—last week announced its merger with blank check company GSR II Meteora.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ATM Firm Bitcoin Depot Launches on Nasdaq - July 3, 2023
- Coinbase surges after Cboe names crypto exchange in bitcoin ETF application - July 3, 2023
- Coinbase Stock Jumps After Cboe Refiles Bitcoin ETF Applications - July 3, 2023