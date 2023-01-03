Australia had a total of 225 Bitcoin ATMs by the end of 2022 after installing around 150 machines in the final four months of the year, overtaking El Salvador and Poland to become home to the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, January 2: BTC Price Remains Flat Above $16K - January 3, 2023
- Bitcoin ATM rush Down Under: Australia leapfrogs El Salvador, Poland - January 3, 2023
- The boldest bitcoin calls for 2023 are out — and a 1400pc rally or a 70pc plunge may be on the cards - January 3, 2023