Bitcoin (BTC) buyers were active over the past 24 hours as the cryptocurrency topped $40,000 for the first time in two weeks. Upside momentum is improving after technical indicators reached the most …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Attempts to Break Downtrend; Faces Resistance Toward $45K - February 4, 2022
- Barstool’s Portnoy makes $1M Bitcoin investment, says it’s ‘here to stay’ - February 4, 2022
- Bitcoin Climbs Back Above $40,000 as Risk Appetite Returns - February 4, 2022