CryptoCompare’s report reflects a change in investor sentiment as Ethereum and other crypto products pick up steam against falling Bitcoin assets under management (AUM).
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin AUM falls 9.5% to record largest monthly pullback since July - November 28, 2021
- Bitcoin holders rush to book profits before catastrophic price crash - November 28, 2021
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Signals Fresh Increase Above $55,000 - November 28, 2021