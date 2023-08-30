Bitcoin’s average trade size on most exchanges jumped to its highest point since June following a federal court ruling that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must review its rejection of Grayscale Investments’ attempt to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF on Tuesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Single-Most Important Catalyst Taking Bitcoin and the Crypto Market Higher - August 30, 2023
- Bitcoin Average Trade Size Jumps to Highest Level Since June After Grayscale Ruling - August 30, 2023
- Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Grayscale win jumpstarts crypto market ahead of core PCE - August 30, 2023