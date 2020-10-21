The average Bitcoin transaction is now worth more than $150,000. The average value of Bitcoin ( BTC) transactions has increased dramatically since July this year. The average transaction value was …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Weird Market Dynamics: 3 Reasons Ethereum Is Dropping While Bitcoin Rallies - October 21, 2020
- Bitcoin average transaction value increases 500% since July - October 21, 2020
- Bitcoin Daily: Hackers Contribute Crypto To Charities; Bitcoin Crests $12K - October 21, 2020