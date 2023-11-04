Bitcoin and Ether both rose in early Thursday morning trading in Asia, with most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies mixed. Polygon’s Matic led the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin back above $29,000, Ether gains; Matic leads winners – Forkast News - November 4, 2023
- Standard Chartered boosts 2024 bitcoin forecast to $120000 – Reuters - November 4, 2023
- Bitcoin ATM Installations Witness Biggest Drop In History, Despite Bull Run In BTC Prices - November 4, 2023