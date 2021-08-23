The price of Bitcoin has risen above $50,000 (£36,480) for the first time in three months as the cryptocurrency continues to recover from a deep slump. The coin fell sharply in May after a crackdown …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- This VC only invests in bitcoin companies. Here are her 4 biggest predictions for the cryptocurrency. - August 23, 2021
- Bitcoin back above $50,000 as recovery continues - August 23, 2021
- Bitcoin tops $50,000 for the first time since early May - August 23, 2021