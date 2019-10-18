Bitcoin (BTC) lost support at $8,000 again on Oct. 18 after a brief recovery ended up further downward selling pressure. Data from Coin360 showed BTC/USD briefly hit $7,850 on Friday before rebounding …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Back Under $8K — Next Is $7.4K If Support Zone Breaks: Analyst - October 18, 2019
- ‘Dismal’ Bitcoin Volumes Send Shockwaves Through Crypto - October 18, 2019
- Major Bitcoin Miner Warns The Cryptocurrency Needs Better Privacy - October 17, 2019