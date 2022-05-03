As of December 31, 2021 Coinbase held $566.5 million in crypto, including $183.4 million in Bitcoin, according to the company’s annual report. GOBankingRates reached out to both Coinbase and Goldman …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin-Backed Loans Offered for First Time by Goldman in Coinbase Partnership - May 3, 2022
- Bitcoin Is Venice: The Merchant Strikes Back - May 3, 2022
- Warren Buffett just said he doesn’t own bitcoin because ‘it isn’t going to do anything’ — he’d rather own these 2 tangible assets instead - May 3, 2022