Berlin-based crypto banking startup Bitwala has announced the launch of their bitcoin banking app for iOS and Android. Customers in all 31 countries of the European Economic Area can now open a …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin bank accounts now available to European citizens - August 30, 2019
- Bitcoin review: Cryptocurrency miners bounce back… More universities offering blockchain classes - August 30, 2019
- Could a weak Mexican economy turn more citizens to Bitcoin? - August 30, 2019