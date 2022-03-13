Bitcoin-Banning Measure Seen Too Close to Call in Tomorrow’s EU Parliament Vote

A slim majority of parliamentarians could keep out a controversial new MiCA provision that seeks to force proof-of-work cryptocurrencies to shift to more energy-friendly consensus mechanisms.
