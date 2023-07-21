Bitcoin dropped by just around 1 percent to trade around $29.9k on Friday despite the US unemployment claims coming in lower than expected.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ProShares Says Bitcoin ETF Has Matched BTC Price Closely, ‘Roll Cost’ Concerns Are Unwarranted - July 21, 2023
- Bitcoin Barely Scathed by High Impact of US Unemployment Claims as Fed Continues with Monetary Tightening Policies - July 21, 2023
- Crypto Daily: Bitcoin, Ripple and the spectre of FTX in focus this Friday - July 21, 2023