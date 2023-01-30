Bitcoin is set for its best January since 2013 on bets that monetary tightening and the crypto-sector crisis are both ebbing.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenb …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Barrels Toward Historic January as Crypto Market Jumps by $280 Billion - January 29, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Amid Risk-On Rebound: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Breaching $24K If This Happens - January 29, 2023
- Bitcoin Price is up 50% Since Paul Graham’s ‘Systemic Risk’ Crypto Prediction - January 29, 2023