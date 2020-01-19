Bitcoin is making its hottest start to a year since 2012. Continue Reading Below The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization — with a total value of $162 billion, according to …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin battles to reclaim 2019 highs - January 19, 2020
- It’s Never Been Harder to Mine Bitcoin as Hash Rate Hits New Highs - January 19, 2020
- Bitcoin Bull Market Gains Steam, Breaks $9K for the First Time in 2020 - January 19, 2020