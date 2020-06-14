Bitcoin Bears Be Warned: Grayscale’s Trust Is Hungry For BTC

Bitcoin has been on a roller coaster ride since the pandemic began. Despite the digital currency’s recent volatility, Grayscale’s GBTC Bitcoin Trust has been buying the digital coin at a record pace.
