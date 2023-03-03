In a research report published early Friday, the firm said it is still not the time to be outright bearish, but suggested cutting exposure by 50% if bitcoin (BTC) prices fall below $22,800. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap slumped overnight and was trading around $22,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Bears May Still Be a Bit Early, Though Caution Urged: Matrixport - March 3, 2023
- Bitcoin’s price down 4.26% on yesterday - March 3, 2023
- Bitcoin and Ethereum: Crypto weighs up its options - March 3, 2023