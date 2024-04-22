Bitcoin completed its halving Saturday with no significant price movement, but a day later, the digital currency started a slow climb as observers watched closely whether it will follow historical halving trends of an upswing or dip as some analysts projected.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Begins Gradual Climb After Refusing To Budge During Halving - April 22, 2024
- Bitcoin fees crash after record daily average of $128 on halving day - April 21, 2024
- Can Bitcoin really make you a millionaire? - April 21, 2024