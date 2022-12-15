Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $17,500 following interest rate hikes of 50 basis points by the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve. Opimas LLC CEO and founder Octavio Marenzi joins “First Mover” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, December 15: BTC/USD Faces Fresh Support Below $17,500 - December 15, 2022
- $237M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets - December 15, 2022
- Is Bitcoin Having A Wile E Coyote Moment? - December 15, 2022