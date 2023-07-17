Experts see a positive price action in Bitcoin’s performance if the application is approved. Ethereum dipped below the $2,000 mark before the weekend’s start.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Below $30,500, Investors Working To Maintain Price Above $30,000, Say Experts - July 17, 2023
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana - July 17, 2023
- Cryptocurrency Exchange Implements Bitcoin Lightning Network Integration for Enhanced Transactions - July 17, 2023