Cryptocurrency prices today plunged with Bitcoin falling below the $38,000 level. The world’s largest and most popular cryptocurrency declined more than 5% to $37,150. Bitcoin is down about 19% in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin below $38,000, dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Solana, other crypto prices today also tank - February 21, 2022
- Satoshi’s Heel: Is Mining Infrastructure A Vulnerability That Could Take Down Bitcoin? - February 21, 2022
- Where Can I Spend My Bitcoin? - February 21, 2022