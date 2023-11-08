The crypto community was split in half when a proposal about Bitcoin sidechains was reintroduced. While the proposal aims to expand the utility of Bitcoin, its limitations cause controversy. A …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Beyond BIP-300: What Future Holds For ‘DeFi On BTC’ - November 8, 2023
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Climbs Above $35,000 As Top Coins Land In Greens - November 8, 2023
- Trust Wallet Price Prediction: TWT Plunges On Shock Binance Move As New Spot Bitcoin ETF Play Gets Off To A Flying Start - November 8, 2023