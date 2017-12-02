Bitcoin billionaires: Winklevoss twins’ $11m bet on digital currency is now worth $1 billion

The twin brothers who sued Mark Zuckerberg claiming he stole the idea for Facebook are worth more than $1bn after capitalising on the astonishing rise in Bitcoin. An $11m (£8m) bet on Bitcoin made by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss over four years ago has …
