Bitcoin Blasts to Record $10,000 as Bubble Warnings Multiply

Bitcoin surpassed $10,000 for the first time, bringing this year’s price surge to more than 10-fold even as warnings multiply that the largest digital currency is an asset bubble. The euphoria is bringing to the mainstream what was once considered the …
