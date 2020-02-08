Hot on the heels of surpassing the 500 million transaction milestone, Bitcoin daily confirmed transactions are soaring to levels not seen since September. Fresh data reveals a weekly high of 368,604 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Coinbase Says Bitcoin Will Become Closer to Digital Gold in 93 Days - February 8, 2020
- Bitcoin Blockchain Daily Confirmed Transactions Hit 5-Month High - February 8, 2020
- Twitter, Square Stock 20% Price Surge Boosts Bitcoin Lightning Network - February 8, 2020