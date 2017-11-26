Bitcoin Blows Past $9,000 To Hit Fresh, Record High

Bitcoin broke through $9,000 early today, then continued its price rally to reach several fresh, all-time highs. The digital currency rose to as much as $9,484.94 on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (BPI). At this level, Bitcoin had climbed more than 875% …
