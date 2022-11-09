FTX, formerly the second-largest crypto exchange in the world, suddenly halted withdrawals yesterday. Find out what this means for Bitcoin investors.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope - November 9, 2022
- Bitcoin Bombshell: FTX, $32 Billion Exchange On The Brink Of Collapse - November 9, 2022
- Bitcoin tumbles to its lowest in nearly 2 years; Solana drops another 30% - November 9, 2022
Discussion about this post