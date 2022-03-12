Over the past two months, as global asset markets were whipsawed by an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Bitcoin remained stubbornly in a range. Only the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Boom or Crypto Winter? Some Technical Levels to Watch - March 12, 2022
- Bitcoin up 8% after Biden announces executive order on cryptocurrencies - March 12, 2022
- Bitcoin threatens $38K as 3-day chart hints at March 2020 Covid crash repeat - March 12, 2022